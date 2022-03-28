Left Menu

Russia says it destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:45 IST
Russia says it destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

Russia's defence ministry on Monday said its troops had destroyed large ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region that it said were being used to supply Ukrainian troops defending the suburbs of the capital, Kyiv.

The ministry said it had hit 41 Ukrainian military sites in the last 24 hours.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022