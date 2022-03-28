Russia says it destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:45 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Monday said its troops had destroyed large ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region that it said were being used to supply Ukrainian troops defending the suburbs of the capital, Kyiv.
The ministry said it had hit 41 Ukrainian military sites in the last 24 hours.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
