FIR against AICC minority dept chief, Maha ministers Gaikwad and Shaikh for brandishing swords at public event

An FIR was registered on Monday against Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad, textiles minister Aslam Shaikh and AICC minority department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly brandishing swords at a function in suburban Bandra, a Mumbai Police official said.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday night at the Rang Sharda Bhavan in Bandra during the event to welcome Pratapgarhi, the official said.

According to the official, the FIR was registered after the police took cognisance of the incident.

Sections of the Bombay Police Act and the Arms Act are invoked in the FIR against Pratapgarhi, two ministers and others, he said.

In video and pictures of the event which have gone viral, Shaikh, Gaikwad and Pratapgarhi can be seen brandishing swords.

BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj, however, claimed that the police registered the FIR on his complaint.

“FIR Registered By Mumbai Police Against Minister Aslam Sheikh , Minister Varsha Gaikward and Others Congress Leaders On My Complain Yesterday Of Bandra Sword Incident ! Satyameva Jayate !”he tweeted.

Further investigation is underway, the police official said.

Pratapgarhi was in Mumbai on Sunday to participate in a review meeting of the Maharashtra Congress' minority cell. Gaikwad is the MLA from the Dharavi Assembly constituency in Mumbai. Shaikh represents Malad (West) segment.

Both the ministers belong to Congress which is one of the three constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

