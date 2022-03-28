Left Menu

President presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for year 2022

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented two Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and fifty-four Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 28, 2022) in the presence of Vice President of India, Prime Minister and Union Minister for Home Affairs and other dignitaries.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:07 IST
President presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for year 2022
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented two Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and fifty-four Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 28, 2022) in the presence of Vice President of India, Prime Minister and Union Minister for Home Affairs and other dignitaries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022