President presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for year 2022
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented two Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and fifty-four Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 28, 2022) in the presence of Vice President of India, Prime Minister and Union Minister for Home Affairs and other dignitaries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:07 IST
(With Inputs from PIB)
