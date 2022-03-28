President presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for year 2022

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented two Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and fifty-four Padma Shri Awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 28, 2022) in the presence of Vice President of India, Prime Minister and Union Minister for Home Affairs and other dignitaries.

(With Inputs from PIB)