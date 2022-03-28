Britain's Truss says Russian peace talks can't 'sell out' Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:52 IST
Ukraine must not be sold short in peace talks with Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be seen to benefit from the invasion, British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday.
"We need to ensure that any future talks don't end up selling Ukraine out, or repeating the mistakes of the past," Truss told lawmakers.
"We remember the uneasy settlement of 2014 which failed to give Ukraine lasting security. Putin just came back for more. That is why we cannot allow him to win from this appalling aggression."
