MP: Patwari held by Lokayukta cops for bribery

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:58 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Monday nabbed a revenue official for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 for a land title change in Singrauli district, an official said.

Anubahv Tripath, a patwari in the revenue department, was held while accepting Rs 15,000 at Sarai village, Rewa Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopal Singh Dhakad said.

''Tripathi had sought Rs 56,000 for the change of title in 28 cases. After we received a complaint, a trap was laid and he was held and booked under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' Dhakad said.

