Probe into role of police in Hathras case over: CBI to HC

The CBI on Monday told the Allahabad High Court that it had concluded its probe into the role of the local police in the case of rape and murder of a woman in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and sent the evidence to its headquarters.

The CBI was responding to the court's query as to whether it was still probing the role of the local police in the matter.

After the CBI's response, the Lucknow bench of the high court fixed Tuesday as the next date of hearing on the matter.

A bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh was hearing a PIL it had registered suo motu after the Hathras incident.

CBI lawyer Anurag Kumar Singh apprised the bench further that with regard to other issues, the agency would take a decision within a fortnight or so. The bench thereafter asked Singh to ensure that the CBI furnishes the report in a sealed cover.

Earlier, the bench had found, from a report of the District Judge of Hathras, that out of 104 witnesses, 28 were examined before the trial court.

The state also filed an affidavit in the court about the constitution of special investigation team (SIT) in the case soon after the incident.

The 19-year-old woman had died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after her alleged rape by four men from her village on September 14, 2020.

She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village.

Her family members claimed that the cremation, which took place well past midnight, was without their consent and that they were not allowed to bring home the body one last time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)