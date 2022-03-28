Left Menu

Tailor stabbed to death in northeast Delhi

A 19-year-old tailor was allegedly stabbed to death during a brawl on Monday in northeast Delhis Harsh Vihar area, police said. On Monday around 3.50 pm, police got information about an incident of stabbing, following which a team reached the spot, they said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that deceased was stabbed when he intervened in a brawl, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:05 IST
Tailor stabbed to death in northeast Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old tailor was allegedly stabbed to death during a brawl on Monday in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, police said. The deceased has been identified as Chintu, a resident of Pratap Nagar, Saboli, they said. On Monday around 3.50 pm, police got information about an incident of stabbing, following which a team reached the spot, they said. During enquiry, it was found that Chintu, who used to work as a tailor, had been stabbed by someone in his chest. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused who have been identified, and raids are being conducted to apprehend them, the officer said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that deceased was stabbed when he intervened in a brawl, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022