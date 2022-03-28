Left Menu

Fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai; 5 injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:35 IST
Fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai; 5 injured
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Mumbai on late Monday evening, a fire brigade officer said.

The officer said the fire erupted on the third floor of 'Patel Building' on Memon Street in the Mumbadevi area at around 6.45 pm.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within half an hour, he said.

Five persons sustained injuries in the blaze and all of them were taken to nearby GT Hospital for treatment, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022