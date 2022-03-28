Fire breaks out in commercial building in Mumbai; 5 injured

Five persons suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a commercial building in Mumbai on late Monday evening, a fire brigade officer said.

The officer said the fire erupted on the third floor of 'Patel Building' on Memon Street in the Mumbadevi area at around 6.45 pm.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within half an hour, he said.

Five persons sustained injuries in the blaze and all of them were taken to nearby GT Hospital for treatment, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, he added.

