Odisha vigilance seizes Rs 1.36cr in cash, 1.2kg gold from govt engineer

The superintendent engineer under the Rural Works department in Malkangiri was intercepted by the vigilance sleuths on March 25 when he was allegedly carrying ill-gotten money worth Rs 10 lakh, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sleuths of the Odisha vigilance department have seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 1.36 crore and 1.2 kg of gold from a government engineer's residence and office, an official said on Monday. The searches have been conducted for four days in his government quarters and office in Malkangiri. ''We have seized over Rs 1.36 crore in cash and 1.2 kg of gold in the four-day search,'' the official said.

The superintendent engineer under the Rural Works department in Malkangiri was intercepted by the vigilance sleuths on March 25 when he was allegedly carrying ill-gotten money worth Rs 10 lakh, he said. During the searches, details of 12 bank accounts with deposits worth over Rs 4 crore have been found, the official said.

A flat worth Rs 32.30 lakh in Cuttack and a plot of land in Keonjhar in the name of his wife were found during the operation.

He is being questioned for these assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, the official said, adding that he has not been arrested so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

