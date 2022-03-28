Left Menu

Indian Navy's second Air Squadron 316 to be commissioned at INS Hansa in Goa tomorrow.

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316, the Indian Navy's second P-8l aircraft squadron, will be commissioned on Tuesday at INS Hansa in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-03-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 23:07 IST
Indian Navy's second P-8l aircraft squadron (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316, the Indian Navy's second P-8l aircraft squadron, will be commissioned on Tuesday at INS Hansa in Goa. The INAS 316 will be commissioned in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

INAS 316 will operate the Boeing P-8l, the sophisticated multi-role long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft. The aircraft is powered by twin jet engines and can be equipped with air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes. The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam.

INAS 316 will operate the second batch of four additional aircraft acquired, adding teeth to the armour of the Indian Navy, to deter, detect and destroy any threat to the nation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). INAS 316 has been christened 'The Condors', after one of the largest flying birds in the world. The insignia of the squadron depicts a Condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

