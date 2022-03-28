Ruckus in Bihar Assembly over attack on CM; oppn hits out a govt over law and order situation

The Bihar Assembly on Monday witnessed uproarious scenes as opposition members demanded strict action against ''erring'' police officers, who were not able to thwart an attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the day before.

Kumar was on Sunday physically assaulted in Patna's Bakhtiyarpur town by a person who came within striking distance, dodging the security cordon.

The CM, who was there to attend a programme, escaped unharmed from the attack and the man was immediately detained by the police.

Raising the issue during question hour, RJD MLA Lalit Kumar Yadav said the attack on the CM ''is a matter of serious concern''. ''It’s a serious lapse in the security of the CM. Strict action must be taken against the erring police officers. A state where the CM himself is not safe, one can only imagine the state of the law and order there,'' he said.

Echoing him, other RJD members shouted slogans against the government, disrupting the question hour.

Shortly after, CPI (M-L) MLAs Mahboob Alam, Ajit Kumar Singh, Sandeep Saurav trooped to the well of the house in their bid to join the protest.

Urging the opposition members to return to their seats, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said they should maintain the dignity of the House. ''Attack on the CM is an unfortunate incident and the government is already probing the matter. Therefore, members should not disrupt question hour,” he said. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad also said that opposition members should not stall proceedings over the issue.

''We have all condemned the incident. Authorities concerned are already investigating the matter. Opposition members must allow the house to run,'' he maintained. Protesting MLAs, heeding the request, then returned to their respective seats.

The district administration had on Sunday issued a statement and said that the attacker, identified as 32-year-old Shankar Kumar Verma alias Chhotu was “mentally deranged person”, who attempted suicide in the past.

The administration further added that the CM had instructed authorities not to initiate any punitive action against the individual and extend necessary medical support to him.

