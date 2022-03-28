Left Menu

UK to strengthen economic pressure on Russia, PM Johnson tells Zelenskiy

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-03-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 23:13 IST
UK to strengthen economic pressure on Russia, PM Johnson tells Zelenskiy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will strengthen economic pressure on Russia, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call ahead of peace talks over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "President Zelenskiy provided an update on negotiations and the two leaders agreed to coordinate closely in the days ahead," Johnson's office said in a readout of the call.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK would maintain and strengthen economic pressure on Putin's regime."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
2
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022