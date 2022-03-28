Gunfire reported at airport of Mexico's Cancun - local media
Updated: 28-03-2022
Gunfire was reported on Monday at the international airport of the Mexican resort city of Cancun, local media said.
Video footage broadcast on social media showed passengers running out of the airport.
Reuters could not immediately verify the veracity of the reports or the footage.
