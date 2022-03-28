Ukraine and Russia are preparing for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, but a senior U.S. official said Russian President Vladimir Putin does not appear ready to make compromises to end the war. FIGHTING * The mayor of Irpin, near Kyiv, said Ukrainian forces had seized back control of the town. A senior U.S. official said the eastern town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, was back in Ukrainian hands. Reuters could not confirm the reports. * Russia said its troops had destroyed large ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zhytomyr region and hit 41 Ukrainian military sites in the last 24 hours. * There are no signs on the ground that Russia has given up a plan to surround Kyiv, Ukraine's defence ministry said. * Russian soldiers who seized the Chernobyl site drove armoured vehicles without radiation protection through a highly toxic zone called the "Red Forest", workers there said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting, the Wall Street Journal reported. But a U.S. official said intelligence suggests the symptoms were due to an environmental factor, not poisoning. * The Kremlin said Joe Biden's remark that Putin "cannot remain in power" was a cause for alarm, in a guarded response to a public call from the U.S. president for an end to the Russian leader's 22-year rule. CIVILIANS * The U.N. human rights office said 1,119 civilians had been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack on Ukraine. * Nearly 5,000 people, including about 210 children, have been killed in besieged Mariupol, a spokesman for its mayor said. It was not immediately clear how the figures were compiled.

ECONOMY * Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said. * U.S. lawmakers are probing Credit Suisse Group AG's compliance with sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have asked the Swiss bank to provide all relevant documentation. * Brewing giants Carlsberg and Heineken said they would quit Russia, joining an exodus of Western companies. * Russia's invasion has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth and other factors, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said. QUOTES * "We have destroyed the myth of the invincible Russian army," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said of Ukraine's resistance. (Compiled by Gareth Jones and Andrew Heavens)

