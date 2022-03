IPL Scoreboard: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill c Deepak Hooda b Chameera 0 Matthew Wade b Deepak Hooda 30 Vijay Shankarb Chameera 4 Hardik Pandya c Manish Pandey b Krunal Pandya 33 David Miller c Rahul b Avesh Khan 30 Rahul Tewatia not out 40 Abhinav Manohar not out 15 Extras: (LB-6, W-3) 9 Total: (For 5 wickets in 19.4 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-15, 3-72, 4-78, 5-138.

Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 3-0-22-2, Avesh Khan 3.4-0-33-1, Mohsin Khan 2-0-18-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-34-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-17-1, Deepak Hooda 3-0-31-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)