UK's Met Police expected to issue first fines on No. 10 lockdown breaches - The Guardian
Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 23:53 IST
London's Metropolitan Police is expected to issue the first fines for breaching a COVID-19 lockdown at No. 10 Downing Street, The Guardian reported (https://bit.ly/3iHeuUb) on Monday citing government insiders.
The Metropolitan Police had made referrals for the first tranche of fixed penalty notices related to parties and gatherings at No. 10, the prime minister's residence, and the Cabinet office, the report said citing multiple sources. Reports about the parties sparked a national uproar.
