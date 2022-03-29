Bus hits cars, damages gas pipeline in west Delhi

A bus hit two cars and damaged a gas pipe line in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Monday, police said.

Police received information about a road accident following which a team was rushed to the spot, they said.

It was found that a cluster bus had damaged two cars as well as a gas pipeline of IGL in front of crown plaza on Nagafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, a senior police officer said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Bus driver, Chand Singh, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, was apprehended, the officer said, adding legal action is being taken in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)