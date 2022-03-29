Left Menu

Bus hits cars, damages gas pipeline in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:04 IST
Bus hits cars, damages gas pipeline in west Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A bus hit two cars and damaged a gas pipe line in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Monday, police said.

Police received information about a road accident following which a team was rushed to the spot, they said.

It was found that a cluster bus had damaged two cars as well as a gas pipeline of IGL in front of crown plaza on Nagafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, a senior police officer said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

Bus driver, Chand Singh, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, was apprehended, the officer said, adding legal action is being taken in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

 Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022