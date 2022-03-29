Rocket strikes oil depot in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region, says governor
The governor of Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region said Russian forces had carried out a rocket strike on an oil depot in the region on Monday.
In a short video address posted online, Governor Vitaliy Koval said emergency services were at the scene, but did not give further details.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Chris Reese)
