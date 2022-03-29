Left Menu

Rocket strikes oil depot in Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region, says governor

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The governor of Ukraine's northwestern Rivne region said Russian forces had carried out a rocket strike on an oil depot in the region on Monday.

In a short video address posted online, Governor Vitaliy Koval said emergency services were at the scene, but did not give further details.

(Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

