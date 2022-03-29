Left Menu

3 Naxalites arrested with arms, ammunition in Hazaribag

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:06 IST
Three Naxalites were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Monday.

The three Naxalites, belonging to Tritya Prastuti Committee -- a breakaway group of CPI (Maoists), were arrested from Khapia village in Giddi police station area during a joint raid by CRPF and police on Sunday night, they said.

The three ultras were identified as Munni Lal Mahato alias Dharmendra, Rahul Ganju alias Soren and Mahendra Ganju alias Palta -- all residents of Lawalong police station area in Chatra district, they added.

Among the items seized from them were a country made semi-carbine, ten live cartridges, two country-made revolvers, three mobile phones and Maoist uniforms, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chote said.

They were involved in 45 cases of extortion and criminal activities, he said.

The cases were pending against them since 2015, the officer said.

Raids are on to apprehend other members of the group who managed to flee in the cover of darkness, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

