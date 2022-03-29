Left Menu

Ukraine's top goal at Turkey talks is to agree ceasefire with Russia, says foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:26 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday said Ukraine's most ambitious goal at talks with Russia in Turkey this week was to agree a ceasefire.

"The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire," he said on national television, when asked about the scope of the latest round of peace negotiations that are expected to kick off tomorrow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

