Ukraine's top goal at Turkey talks is to agree ceasefire with Russia, says foreign minister
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:26 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday said Ukraine's most ambitious goal at talks with Russia in Turkey this week was to agree a ceasefire.
"The minimum programme will be humanitarian questions, and the maximum programme is reaching an agreement on a ceasefire," he said on national television, when asked about the scope of the latest round of peace negotiations that are expected to kick off tomorrow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine to insist in talks with Russia on presidents' meeting - Zelenskiy
TOP WRAP 1-Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Middle East nations refrain from sanctioning Russia