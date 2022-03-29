Fire breaks out in DTC bus in Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:44 IST
A fire broke out in a DTC bus near AIIMS in south Delhi on Monday, officials said.
No one was injured in the incident, they said.
According to fire officials, they received information around 10:30 pm about the fire in a DTC bus near gate number 6 of AIIMS.
Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, the officials said.
