Fire breaks out in DTC bus in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a DTC bus near AIIMS in south Delhi on Monday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to fire officials, they received information around 10:30 pm about the fire in a DTC bus near gate number 6 of AIIMS.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

