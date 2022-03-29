No gunshots fired at Cancun international airport- Mexico's National Guard
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:56 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
No gunshots were fired at Cancun international airport, Mexico's National Guard said on Twitter on Monday, saying the loud noise could have come from three signs that were accidentally tipped over by a tourist.
They are still investigating the incident, the National Guard said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Guard
- Mexico
- Cancun
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No more out-of-order timeline on Twitter
Delhi HC to hear on May 10 pleas by FB, Twitter, Google against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally
MOSPI's Twitter handle hacked briefly
Madras HC refuses to discharge Twitter from defamation case
Twitter to allow sharing clips of recorded Spaces on timeline