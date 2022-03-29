Left Menu

No gunshots fired at Cancun international airport- Mexico's National Guard

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

No gunshots were fired at Cancun international airport, Mexico's National Guard said on Twitter on Monday, saying the loud noise could have come from three signs that were accidentally tipped over by a tourist.

They are still investigating the incident, the National Guard said.

