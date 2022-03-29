Honduras top court backs extradition of ex-president Hernandez to U.S.
The Supreme Court of Honduras on Monday authorized the extradition of the country's former president Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States.
Hernandez is wanted for drug-trafficking and firearms charges, with U.S. authorities alleging that the conservative former leader participated in drug-trafficking schemes.
He has denied this.
