Left Menu

Honduras top court backs extradition of ex-president Hernandez to U.S.

Reuters | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 29-03-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 01:15 IST
Honduras top court backs extradition of ex-president Hernandez to U.S.
  • Country:
  • Honduras

The Supreme Court of Honduras on Monday authorized the extradition of the country's former president Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States.

Hernandez is wanted for drug-trafficking and firearms charges, with U.S. authorities alleging that the conservative former leader participated in drug-trafficking schemes.

He has denied this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

EXCLUSIVE-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

 Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022