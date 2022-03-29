Honduras top court backs extradition of ex-president Hernandez to U.S.

The Supreme Court of Honduras on Monday authorized the extradition of former president Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States, where he is wanted on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

U.S. prosecutors accuse the right-wing former leader of participating in a drug-trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022. The 53-year-old Hernandez is also accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes to protect drug traffickers from investigation and prosecution, and carrying, using, or aiding and abetting the use of weapons.

Hernandez, who was replaced as president in January by leftist Xiomara Castro after eight years in office, has denied any wrongdoing. "The Supreme Court has decided not to allow the proposed appeal, which means the decision by the judge to grant extradition has been confirmed," the top court's spokesperson Melvin Duarte said.

Earlier this month a Honduran judge authorized the extradition, which Hernandez's lawyers said they would appeal. On Monday, Felix Avila, one of Hernandez's lawyers, said "this is a decision by the Supreme Court and the fact that we don't agree with it does not mean it is illegal."

Hernandez has been in custody since mid-February when he was arrested after a dramatic stake-out that saw him holed up in his home surrounded by police. He emerged hours later, pledging to cooperate with authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)