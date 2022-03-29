Left Menu

Kremlin spokesman: Russia would use nuclear weapons only in case of 'threat to existence of state'

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 04:04 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told PBS in an interview on Monday that Russia would resort to nuclear weapons only in the case of a "threat to the existence" of his country - and not as a result of the current conflict with Ukraine.

"But any outcome of the operation (in Ukraine), of course is not a reason for usage of a nuclear weapon," Peskov said. "We have a security concept that very clearly states that only when there is a threat for existence of the state, in our country, we can use and we will actually use nuclear weapons to eliminate the threat for the existence of our country."

