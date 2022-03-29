Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden budget calls for $100 million for New York City tunnel project

The U.S. Transportation Department budget released on Monday calls for an initial $100 million for a $12.3-billion project that aims to build a new railway tunnel between New York City and New Jersey and reconstruct an existing one. The Biden administration is also calling for increasing U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak's funding on top of the $22 billion approved under the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Walmart to stop tobacco sales in some U.S. stores

Walmart Inc will stop sales of tobacco products in some of its more than 5,000 stores across the United States, the world's largest retailer said on Monday. The company did not disclose how many stores would be affected by the move, but said it would not be exiting the category entirely.

Biden wants $813 billion for defense as Ukraine crisis raises alarm

President Joe Biden's record peacetime national defense budget request of $813 billion boasts a 4.6% pay raise for troops and the largest research and development budget in history, as Russian aggression in Ukraine spurs demands for more military spending. Biden's request earmarks $773 billion for the Pentagon, and eclipses the budget requests by former President Donald Trump. An additional $40 billion is earmarked for defense-related programs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Energy and other agencies, bringing the national security budget to $813 billion, up from $778 billion last year.

Florida governor signs bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in schools

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a Republican-backed bill that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students, drawing swift criticism from companies, Democrats and advocacy groups. The legislation, referred to by its opponents as the "don't say gay" bill, has stirred national controversy and got attention during Sunday's Oscars telecast amid an increasingly partisan debate over what schools should teach children about race and gender.

Olympics-Biden invites Tokyo, Beijing athletes to White House in unique event

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited more than 800 Olympians and Paralympians from the Tokyo Summer and Beijing Winter Games to the White House in early May, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said Monday. The reception will be a "first of its kind" event, USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said, bringing together delegations from two different Games at once.

Trump likely committed crime with plan to obstruct Congress, U.S. judge rules

A U.S. judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump "more likely than not" committed a felony by trying to pressure his vice president to obstruct Congress and overturn his election defeat on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge David Carter in Los Angeles made the assertion in a written ruling that found the House of Representatives committee probing the attack on the U.S. Capitol has a right to see emails written to Trump by one of his then-lawyers, John Eastman.

Top U.S. Senate Republican rejects Biden budget as inadequate on defense

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell rejected President Joe Biden's $5.79 trillion budget plan on Monday, saying it was unacceptably light on defense spending at a time of heightened international tensions over Ukraine. The proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1, lays out Biden administration priorities such as campaign promises to make the wealthy and companies pay more taxes that lawmakers on Capitol Hill will consider as they craft spending legislation.

U.S. Capitol riot defendant in talks to settle case - filing

A man accused of attacking at least three police officers with a chemical irritant during the riot at the Capitol last year asked a judge on Monday to postpone his June trial, signaling he was in talks about settling the case. In a court filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, attorneys for Julian Khater wrote they have recently had "meaningful discussions with the government about a potential resolution of this matter" and felt hopeful this would "obviate the need for a trial."

U.S. Capitol attack probe may seek interview with Justice Thomas' wife

The congressional panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol may seek an interview with Virginia Thomas, a Republican activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The U.S. House of Representatives' Select Committee has conducted hundreds of interviews in its investigation of the attack on the Capitol last year by supporters of former President Donald Trump as lawmakers were poised to certify the 2020 election.

Evacuation order issued for avalanche-stricken Anchorage suburb

Residents of a suburb of Anchorage in Alaska were ordered on Sunday to evacuate a mountainous area after one massive avalanche buried a road and another huge slide was considered imminent. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued the evacuation order, citing "a grave and immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens" in the affected area at Eagle River, on the city's outskirts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)