U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides
Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 06:10 IST
The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Monday to seek "contempt of Congress" charges against Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff.
