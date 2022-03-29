Left Menu

U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides

The U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Monday to seek "contempt of Congress" charges against Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, and Daniel Scavino, who was a Trump deputy chief of staff.

