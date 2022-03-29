Left Menu

Over 16.05 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre

The Union Government on Tuesday informed that more than 16.05 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 09:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Union Government on Tuesday informed that more than 16.05 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs). According to the Centre, "More than 184.68 crore (1,84,68,98,455) vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through the free of cost channel of the Central government and direct state procurement category."

"More than 16.05 crore (16,05,51,136) unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/ UTs that are to be administered," it added. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

