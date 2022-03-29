UK military intelligence says Russia still poses significant threat to Kyiv

Russia poses a significant threat to Kyiv through their strike capability even though Ukrainian forces continue localized counterattacks to the northwest of the city, British military intelligence said on Tuesday.

Russian forces have maintained their offensive on Mariupol with continuous heavy shelling of the city, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "However the centre of the city remains under Ukrainian control."

Elsewhere, Russian forces are maintaining blocking positions while attempting to reorganize and reset their forces, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)