UK military intelligence says Russia still poses significant threat to Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 11:26 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Russia poses a significant threat to Kyiv through their strike capability even though Ukrainian forces continue localized counterattacks to the northwest of the city, British military intelligence said on Tuesday.

Russian forces have maintained their offensive on Mariupol with continuous heavy shelling of the city, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "However the centre of the city remains under Ukrainian control."

Elsewhere, Russian forces are maintaining blocking positions while attempting to reorganize and reset their forces, it added.

