Left Menu

Father-son duo among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 29-03-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 11:33 IST
Father-son duo among 3 killed in road accident in UP's Ballia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a man and his five-year-old son, were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours in Navratanpur village within the Sikanderpur police station limits, they said, adding that the deceased were identified as Manoj Kumar (39), his son Alok (5) and Rohit (20).

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said all three died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022