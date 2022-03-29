Left Menu

BIMSTEC member states must collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism: Jaishankar

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:00 IST
BIMSTEC member states must collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the BIMSTEC member states must collectively combat terrorism and violent extremism as he emphasised India's commitment to intensify, expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime.

Speaking at the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo, Jaishankar also said that cooperation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity and motor vehicles movement are key.

''Must also collectively combat terrorism, violent extremism, transnational crime, cyber-attacks and narco-trafficking,'' he tweeted.

''Emphasised our commitment to intensify and expand areas of cooperation, especially connectivity, energy and maritime cooperation,'' he said in another tweet.

''Will encourage active business collaboration and common projects to this end. Cooperation on port facilities, ferry services, coastal shipping, grid connectivity and motor vehicles movement are key,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

He also thanked Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris for his hospitality.

Jaishanker said that he was looking forward to the adoption of the Charter and Master Plan at the Summit on Wednesday.

Besides India and Sri Lanka, the BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

The summit is being hosted by Sri Lanka in its capacity as the chair of the grouping BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the virtual summit of the BIMSTEC grouping on March 30, which is expected to focus on expanding economic engagement among its member countries.

Jaishankar arrived here on Monday and held bilateral talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership. This is his first visit to the island nation since India extended an economic relief package to bail Sri Lanka out of the current economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022