Man dies in attempt to set ablaze his friend in Kerala

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:13 IST
A 42-year-old man was charred to death on Tuesday after an alleged failed attempt to set ablaze his friend, whose marriage was fixed with another person recently.

The incident occurred at the woman's house in Jathiyeri near Nadapuram here in the early hours on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased man, identified as Ratnesh of Valayam in Nadapuram, wanted to marry the woman but her relatives opposed this and fixed her marriage with another person.

Ratnesh, an electrician, climbed the bedroom of the woman on the first floor of her house using a ladder around 2.30 am and tried to set her on fire.

However, he failed in his attempt and set himself ablaze leading to his death.

Meanwhile, the woman, her brother and sister-in-law sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

