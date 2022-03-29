Left Menu

MHA appoints Neeraj Thakur as DGP Andaman and Nicobar, Jaspal Singh as DGP Goa

In a major reshuffle, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appointed Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Neeraj Thakur as Director-General of Police Andaman and Nicobar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:25 IST
MHA appoints Neeraj Thakur as DGP Andaman and Nicobar, Jaspal Singh as DGP Goa
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) appointed Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Neeraj Thakur as Director-General of Police Andaman and Nicobar. The 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Thakur is currently serving as Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Delhi Police.

The MHA also transferred incumbent Andaman and Nicobar DGP Satyendra Garg to Delhi. Garg, a 1987-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, took charge as DGP Andaman and Nicobar in December 2020. The officer was then posted as Joint Secretary in the MHA and handed the North East division in the ministry. Among other top-level reshuffle orders issued on Monday, the MHA appointed 1996-batch AGMUT cadre officer Jaspal Singh as DGP Goa. Singh is currently serving as Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police. Consequent to the retirement of 1995-batch AGMUT cadre officer ID Shukla on March 31, Singh is appointed as DGP, Goa with effect from April 1.

With the approval of the Competent Authority, these transfers are ordered with immediate effect and until further orders, mentions the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022