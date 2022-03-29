Erdogan says Istanbul talks can pave way for Ukraine-Russia leaders' meeting
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:32 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators starting in Istanbul on Tuesday would pave the way for a meeting of the countries' two leaders, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the delegations ahead of the talks.
In a televised speech to the negotiators in Istanbul, Erdogan said the time has come for talks to yield concrete results and called for an immediate ceasefire, saying that "stopping this tragedy" was up to both sides.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Diplomacy efforts step up after Russian strike on Ukraine base
Mila Kunis says she's 'awestricken' by Ukrainian response to Russian military operation
Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine
Australia targets 33 Russian businessmen, including Abramovich with sanctions
EXCLUSIVE-World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russian billionaire Melnichenko says