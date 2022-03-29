Left Menu

34 people from outside bought properties in J&K after Article 370 was scrapped: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:12 IST
34 people from outside bought properties in J&K after Article 370 was scrapped: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 34 people from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the Union Territory after abrogation of Article 370, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also barred people from outside to acquire properties, was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union TerritoriesJammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

''As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, 34 people from outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the UT of J&K after abrogation of Article 370,'' he said replying to a written question.

Rai said the properties are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022