China says U.S. representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China
- Country:
- China
A U.S. representative will be present at a meeting of foreign ministers of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan being held on Wednesday and Thursday in China, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.
Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing.
The meeting of foreign ministers will take place in Tunxi, in central China's Anhui province, will be chaired by China's foreign minister Wang Yi. Foreign ministers or representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will also attend, China's foreign ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Uzbekistan
- China
- Anhui
- Iran
- Wang Wenbin
- Pakistan
- U.S.
- Tunxi
- Turkmenistan
- Afghanistan
- Beijing
- Wang Yi
ALSO READ
China's ZTE headed to court over possible U.S. probation violation
U.S. working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities - Sullivan
U.S. to warn China of perils of aiding Russia at Rome meet
Iran foreign ministry spokesperson says U.S. has to take decision to revive nuclear deal
Iran says U.S. has to make decision on reviving nuclear deal