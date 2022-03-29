Left Menu

China says U.S. representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:18 IST
Wang Wenbin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • China

A U.S. representative will be present at a meeting of foreign ministers of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan being held on Wednesday and Thursday in China, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday.

Wang's comments came at a regular briefing in Beijing.

The meeting of foreign ministers will take place in Tunxi, in central China's Anhui province, will be chaired by China's foreign minister Wang Yi. Foreign ministers or representatives from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will also attend, China's foreign ministry said.

