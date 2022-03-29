Left Menu

Oligarch Abramovich attending Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul -sources

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:15 IST
Oligarch Abramovich Image Credit: Wikipedia
Billionaire Roman Abramovich, one of the Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is attending peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on Tuesday, three sources said.

The Kremlin has said previously Abramovich played an early role in peace talks but the process was now in the hands of the two sides' negotiating teams.

