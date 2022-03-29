China lodged concerns with Australia after Chinese student searched and repatriated
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:24 IST
China has lodged a "solemn representation" with Australia after reports that a Chinese student was searched upon landing in Australia and then repatriated, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.
China urges Australia to stop such actions, Wang added at a regular news briefing in Beijing.
