Russia to expel diplomats of Baltic nations in tit-for-tat response -TASS

Russia's Foreign Ministry called in the ambassadors of the three Baltic nations on Tuesday to announce the expulsion of some of their diplomats in a tit-for-tat response, the TASS and RIA news agencies cited a source as saying.

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)