UK police to issue first 20 fines over lockdown gatherings in Downing Street
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:47 IST
British police said on Tuesday they would be recommending an initial 20 fixed penalty notices are issued over breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices and residence.
Police are investigating 12 gatherings held at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal inquiry found Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties, with the British leader attending a few of the events himself.
