Czech PM Fiala tests positive for COVID-19
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:51 IST
Czech Republic
- Czech Republic
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would isolate for seven days.
"I want to return to my work programme as soon as possible, at least from home," Fiala said on his Twitter account.
