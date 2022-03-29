Left Menu

Czech PM Fiala tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:51 IST
Petr Fiala Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would isolate for seven days.

"I want to return to my work programme as soon as possible, at least from home," Fiala said on his Twitter account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

