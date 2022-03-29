Left Menu

Muzaffarnagar: Tikait starts indefinite protest against BKU activists' arrest

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:53 IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday started an indefinite dharna along with his supporters at a police station here against the arrest of some activists of the farmer outfit.

Ten activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) were arrested following a clash at the district hospital here on Monday night, police said.

Protesting at the Kotwali police station here, Tikait demanded the immediate release of the activists, alleging that they have been falsely implicated in the case.

Police said the BKU men were demanding an immediate medical examination of people who had suffered injuries in a clash earlier.

According to the medical officer of hospital, Dr Baburam, people belonging to two groups had come to the hospital.

While the medical examination of one group was being done, the BKU activists started demanding the examination of the other group, leading to a clash, Dr Baburam said.

Ten people were arrest in this connection, police said.

Tikait, who is also the BKU's national spokesperson, told reporters that the district authorities wanted to suppress his outfit by falsely implicating the activists in a case.

He demanded the release of the activists, who he said had accompanied people for a medical examination in the district hospital.

Security has been tightened in the Kotwali police station area. Police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the area.

