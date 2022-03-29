Egypt, Qatar sign $5 bln in investment deals - cabinet statement

Egypt and Qatar have agreed to sign investment deals worth $5 billion in the coming period, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agreement came during a visit by the Qatari ministers of foreign affairs and finance to Egypt, the statement said. It was not clear what the timeline for the projects would be or what sectors the deals would be in.

