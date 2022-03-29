Talks between Ukraine and Russia began in Turkey without a handshake, Ukrainian television reported. Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine before dawn as fighting continued. Kyiv has said it is seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty. FIGHTING * Ukrainian forces are continuing counter attacks to the northwest of Kyiv, and Russia has kept up heavy shelling of Mariupol, British military intelligence said. * Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces destroyed a large fuel depot in western Ukraine's Rivne region with cruise missiles. * The Russians "focus on fuel storage facilities in order to complicate logistics and create the conditions for a humanitarian crisis," the Ukraine military's general staff said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators would pave the way for a meeting of the countries' two leaders, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. * Footage from inside the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul where the talks took place showed Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in attendance, though it was not immediately clear in what role. * Russia called in the ambassadors of the three Baltic nations to announce the expulsion of some of their diplomats in a tit-for-tat response, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported. CIVILIANS * Ukraine's prosecutors office said 144 children have been killed and more than 220 wounded since Russia started its invasion. Reuters cannot confirm the figures. * More than a month into the war, more than 3.8 million people have fled abroad and thousands have been killed and injured.

ECONOMY * European shares rallied to five-week highs, with investors eyeing the peace talks. * France and Germany saw bigger than expected drops in consumer confidence this month as government measures to help with rising inflation and fuel costs offered little relief in the wake of Russia's invasion, surveys showed. * The Russian finance ministry said it has fully paid a coupon on its Eurobond due in 2035, its third payout since Western sanctions called Russia's ability to service foreign currency debt into question. * The United States and its allies plan new sanctions on more sectors of Russia's economy, including supply chains, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. * Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. QUOTES * "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy," Turkey's Erdogan told the delegations.

