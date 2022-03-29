Left Menu

Foreign Minister of Mexico begins 3-day India visit on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 14:31 IST
Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón will pay a three-day visit to India beginning Wednesday.

It will be Casaubón's first visit to India in his capacity as foreign minister.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday that the Mexican minister will also travel to Mumbai.

It said Casaubon and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss international issues of mutual interest in their talks.

Currently, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and it is a member of the UN Security Council alongside India for the period 2021-22.

The visit by the Mexican foreign minister to India follows Jaishankar's visit to Mexico City in September last year. ''This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the privileged partnership between India and Mexico,'' the MEA said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

