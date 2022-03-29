Left Menu

The federations general secretary Balaram Singh Dahiya and the Indian Federation of Working Journalists IFWJ K Vikram Rao stressed following the Working Journalists Act, 1955, for addressing the media issues. They also urged the government to constitute a separate tribunal for media persons so that the vexed issues are resolved faster.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 14:43 IST
Labour codes in consonance with ILO norms : Bhupender Yadav
Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has said that the Centre notified four labour codes in consonance with the norms set by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Federation of PTI employees unions on Monday as the chief guest, Yadav said the labour codes have been notified, keeping in mind social security, safety, occupational hazards and the welfare of the workers of all sectors.

The process of ratifying the four labour codes in all the states is on, and as soon as it is completed, it will come into effect across the country.

Labour is on the concurrent list of the Constitution. Thus both, the Centre and states can make policies and legislation on the labour subject.

Yadav also informed that the wage boards required in different sectors would be set up very soon as per law.

There are 38 crore people working in the unorganised sector, of whom 27 crore are registered on the e-shram portal with their Aadhaar seeded there.

These 27 crore people are involved in at least 400 different kinds of occupations, Yadav said.

Regarding pension for media persons, he said the government is considering a donative pension scheme, which will be contributive. The federation's general secretary Balaram Singh Dahiya and the Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) K Vikram Rao stressed following the Working Journalists Act, 1955, for addressing the media issues. They also urged the government to constitute a separate tribunal for media persons so that the vexed issues are resolved faster.

