Left Menu

Punjab revenue officers go on indefinite strike against hostile treatment by farmers from today

Punjab Revenue Officers Association on Tuesday informed that the revenue officers of the state are going on an indefinite strike starting today (March 29), against the alleged hostile treatment by farmers in Lambi village of Sri Muktsar Sahib district.

ANI | Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) | Updated: 29-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 14:45 IST
Punjab revenue officers go on indefinite strike against hostile treatment by farmers from today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Revenue Officers Association on Tuesday informed that the revenue officers of the state are going on an indefinite strike starting today (March 29), against the alleged hostile treatment by farmers in Lambi village of Sri Muktsar Sahib district. "Revenue officers of Punjab to go on indefinite strike from March 29 against alleging hostile treatment by farmers in Lambi," the Punjab Revenue Officers Association said in a press release.

A case against 100-140 farmers has been registered at Lambi Police Station under different sections (186, 353, 332, 342, 437, 506, 148 and 149) of the Indian Penal Code for assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty. As per the police, last night, a group of farmers held a tehsildar captive.

It was only after intervention and a scuffle with the police that the farmers let go of the tehsildar. An investigation of the same is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022