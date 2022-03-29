Left Menu

Russia warns U.S. of consequences for 'cyber aggression'

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Russian Federation

Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused the United States of leading a massive cyber operation targeting Russian state institutions on a daily basis and said it would find those responsible for the "cyber aggression".

"There should be no doubt that cyber aggression unleashed against Russia will lead to severe consequences for its instigators and perpetrators," the ministry said in a statement.

"The sources of attacks will be identified and the attackers will inevitably be held accountable for their actions in accordance with the law," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

