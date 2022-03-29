Talks between Ukraine and Russia began in Turkey without a handshake, Ukrainian television reported, as fighting continued. Kyiv has said it is seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty. FIGHTING * A Russian rocket hit the regional administration building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, trapping 11 people under the rubble, the governor said. * Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces destroyed a large fuel depot in western Ukraine's Rivne region with cruise missiles. * Ukrainian forces are continuing counter attacks to the northwest of Kyiv, and Russia has kept up heavy shelling of Mariupol, British military intelligence said.

TALKS AND DIPLOMACY * Security guarantees and a ceasefire are under discussion in Turkey, an adviser to Ukraine's president said. Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said he hoped there would be a statement in several hours. * Footage from inside the talks venue showed Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich there, though it was not immediately clear in what role. * Russia called in the ambassadors of the three Baltic nations to announce the expulsion of some of their diplomats in a tit-for-tat response, the TASS and RIA news agencies reported. CIVILIANS * Ukraine's prosecutors office said 144 children have been killed and more than 220 wounded since Russia started its invasion. Reuters cannot confirm the figures. * More than a month into the war, more than 3.8 million people have fled abroad and thousands have been killed and injured.

ECONOMY * European shares rallied to five-week highs. The rouble hit a more than one-month high. * Holcim, the world's biggest cement-maker, said it is exiting the Russian market; Japan will ban the export of high-end cars and other luxury goods to Russia from April 5; Germany wants to end all fossil fuel imports from Russia, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. * The United States and its allies plan new sanctions on Russian supply chains, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said. * The Russian finance ministry said it has fully paid a coupon on its Eurobond due in 2035, its third payout since Western sanctions called Russia's ability to service foreign currency debt into question. * France and Germany saw bigger than expected drops in consumer confidence this month as government measures to help with rising inflation and fuel costs offered little relief in the wake of Russia's invasion, surveys showed. QUOTES * "It is up to the sides to stop this tragedy," Turkey's Erdogan told the delegations.

