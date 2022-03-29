Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine's military capacity seriously degraded

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:14 IST
Representative image

Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday that Ukraine's military capacity had been seriously degraded and restated that the main tasks of the first phase of Russia's military operation in Ukraine had been completed.

Sergei Shoigu, speaking to officials in a televised meeting, also warned that Russia would respond appropriately if the NATO military alliance supplied Ukraine with planes and air defence systems.

